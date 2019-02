The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Gina Rodriguez To Produce New Animated Series For DisneyActress Gina Rodriguez is stepping back into the world of animation to executive produce a new Disney series titled, "Diary of a Female President."

Is Quentin Lance's Back On 'Arrow?'Fans are excited, because the character Quentin Lance is reentering the world of 'Arrow.' It was hinted on Twitter that he will make an appearance in the 150 episode.

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis Tease Reveals Ahead In 'Roswell': There Are 'A Lot Of Questions To Be Answered'Michael Vlamis tells Access there are "a lot of questions to be answered" in the episodes ahead in The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" – including about his character's hand, and if Michael Guerin has other powers.

The Day The Music Died: This Day In Music HistoryThis day changed rock history.

CW To Air ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Concert SpecialFans of the music of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” are in luck. The CW will offer a final opportunity to see the cast perform the original songs from the show following its series finale in April.

The Best 2019 Super Bowl AdsThe best of this year’s Super Bowl ads include a “Game of Thrones”/Bud Light crossover, Sarah Michelle Gellar in a horror spoof and a new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame”

The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All TimeHere are eight of the most iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in N.F.L. history.

Allegations Against Bryan Singer Could Affect 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Oscar ChancesAllegations Against Bryan Singer Could Affect 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Oscar Chances.