Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

E! Online awwws over Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki gushing about how much they love each other!

Collider gets the 4-1-1 from Julie Pec on the Roswell, New Mexico finale and what’s coming up on Legacies!

Legacies — “What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?” — Image Number: LGC113b_0148bc.jpg — Pictured: Danielle Rose Russell as Hope — Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TVLine breaks down our biggest questions about Landon Kirby courtesy of Legacies‘ Boss Fields!

Slate Magazine categorizes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as embracing hate, rejecting darkness, and definitely not sad!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “I Need A Break” — Image Number: CEG412a_0248.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Skylar Astin as Greg and Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Erica Parise/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TVLine gets a tease from Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara about Flash-forward bombshells ahead!

Arrow — “Unmasked” — Image Number: AR708b_0375b — Pictured: Katherine McNamara as Mia — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Entertainment Weekly learns about Olivia’s emotional backstory episode on All American!

Variety fully believes that Supernatural has gone beyond the screen to impact business, culture and charity!

Supernatural — “Lebanon” — Image Number: SN1413B_0303bc.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Variety gets the importance of audience support from Supernatural‘s 300th episode!

 

