“Supergirl” co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced their engagement on Instagram. Benoist showed off her engagement ring with the caption: “yes yes yes it will always be yes.” According to Comicbook.com, the couple met for the first time on the set of “Supergirl.”

Benoist was previously married to “Glee” co-star Blake Jenner. Citing “irreconcilable differences” the Benoist filed for divorce in 2016 and it was finalized in 2017.