DC COMICS VILLAIN MENAGERIE APPEARS — With his P.I. shingle newly hung outside his office, J’onn (David Harewood) welcomes new clients. Trying to take her mind off what happened at the DEO, Kara (Melissa Benoist) decides to team up with J’onn on his latest assignment, which unfortunately ends up tying directly into Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) current investigation that involves the villain Menagerie (guest star Jessica Meraz). Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) shares some news with James (Mehcad Brooks), but his reaction isn’t what she expected. Nia (Nicole Maines) invites Brainy (Jesse Rath) to her Valentine’s Day party. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Greg Baldwin (#412). Original airdate: Sunday, February 17, 2019 @ 8pm

