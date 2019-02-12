



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

WINE & CHOCOLATE on Friday, February 15th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Enjoy live music as you stroll through the romantically lit floral displays of the Conservatory. Sip some wine or champagne and nibble on savory hors d’oeuvres and decadent treats created by local chocolatiers.

22ND ANNUAL EVERETT FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, February 15th and Saturday, February 16th, 2019 in Everett!

Everett’s annual festival is a full experience. Aside from the eclectic mix of entertaining and informative films, enjoy complimentary tastings of Everett’s finest eateries at our Sips N’ Snacks and a chance to win some fabulous raffle prizes!

THE SPIRIT OF THE WEST COWBOY GATHERING on Friday, February 15th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 in Ellensburg!

The Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering celebrates traditional cowboy music, poetry, art, gear, and chow in Ellensburg.

NOIR CITY SEATTLE on Friday, February 15th through Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle!

Eddie Muller, The Czar of Noir, takes a break from hosting TCM’s “Noir Alley” this February to guide Seattle audiences on a journey through the shadowy streets of Film Noir – full of dames, gangsters, ne’er do wells, and dead bodies. The 2019 Noir City festival presents classic films that will take audiences to the darkest and most dangerous places a film lover can go. Many of these films are newly restored, and each film will be introduced by our guest Eddie Muller, the incomparable impresario of Noir City.

XTREME INTERNATIONAL ICE RACING on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett!

XiiR, Xtreme International Ice Racing, features lightning quick Speedway Motorcycles and ATVs racing on a thick, oval track of ice. Top professional riders from England, Scotland, Canada and the United States will each be competing for national championship titles in two professional divisions.

SEATTLE BIKE & OUTDOOR SHOW on Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Don’t miss out on the Seattle Bike & Outdoor Show! Test and buy the newest bikes and latest gear. Featuring their Expanded Bike MFG Test Ride Track where you can demo all the new bikes! It’s the kickoff weekend to Washington’s bike season that you won’t want to miss.

SEATTLE GOLF SHOW on Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

Seattle Golf Show has more than 200 exhibitors at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Free for children age 12 and younger.

WINE ON THE ROCK: WINE & CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 on Bainbridge Island!

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate is the weekend after Valentine’s Day! Grab your sweetheart (or friend) and join five of the seven Bainbridge Island wineries for wines paired with local chocolates. A Valentine’s Day weekend treat you won’t want to miss.

CHOP SHOP CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at the Theatre at Meyenbauer Center in Bellevue!

Chop Shop is a contemporary dance festival with leading national and international award-winning dancers at the Theatre at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

The FLY FISHING SHOW on Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at the Lynnwood Convention Center in Lynnwood!

The Fly Fishing Show has casting demonstrations, seminars, celebrity speakers, fly-tying materials, rods, and reels at Lynnwood Convention Center. The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) on Saturday evening requires a separate ticket.

RED WINE & CHOCOLATE EVENT WEEKEND on Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 17th, 2019 in Yakima!

The Red Wine and Chocolate event weekend provides a distinctive and elegant offering of fine chocolate and fine wine. Visit the more than 40 wineries in Yakima Valley Wine Country during Presidents’ Day weekend as each winery pairs sumptuous chocolate desserts with their very own remarkable red wines.

KIDS ‘N’ CRITTERS on Saturday, February 16th through Monday, February 18th, 2019 at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville!

Up to four children age 0-12 are free with each paying adult during Kids ‘n’ Critters at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, which includes activities and crafts in Eatonville.

52ND ANNUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR GALA on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at UW Kane Hall in Seattle!

The Lunar New Year Gala is CSA’s biggest event of the year, celebrating Chinese culture and the Lunar New Year with the UW and greater Seattle community. Join us for food, activities, performances, and prizes (including an iPad, AirPods, Google Home minis, and more)! Free admission for UW students/staff/faculty, $5 general admission.

Have a great week!