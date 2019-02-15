Comments
THE SALVATORE SCHOOL’S ANNUAL TALENT SHOW — When Alaric (Matthew Davis) decides to postpone the school’s annual talent show, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) are determined to make sure the show goes on. Meanwhile, tensions arise when the students face a creature that lowers their inhibitions. Lastly, Alaric decides to play hooky with Emma (guest star Karan David). Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Penny Cox (#109). Original airdate: Thursday, February 21st, 2019 @ 9pm