Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Happy V day everyone xoxox

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

meu cremoso

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

💕look! It’s a valentine💘

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

 

