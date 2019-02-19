Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
ET wants you to meet Mia Smoak and learn how Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara feels about playing Oliver & Felicity’s daughter!
Vulture laughs at how SNL gives Riverdale a science lesson on corpses!
TVLine gives you a sneak peak into what makes Liz and Kyle pump the breaks on Roswell, New Mexico!
Forbes applauds Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni for pushing Hollywood to create more thoughtful content!
Deadline tips that The CW Pilot found its Nancy Drew!
Slate Magazine believes you haven’t heard the music of La La Land quite like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s take before!
E! Online gushes over Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood’s engagement!
Men’s Health gives advice on how to get ripped like the cast of Riverdale!
Cinema Blend passes on that the Legacies finale will have Landon face his father and put Alaric’s future in question!
EW.com falls asleep to the soothing bedtime stories of Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins!