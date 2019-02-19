Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Focus Features, Greta, kstw, movie screening


To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “GRETA” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.focusfeaturesscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/zlypq71999

 

GRETA

A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloe Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning a handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner.  The owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love of classical music and an aching loneliness.  Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to the widowed Greta.  The two become fast friends – but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAEoJkL_8zU&t=3s

