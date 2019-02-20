



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

YAPPY HOUR ON THE PORCH on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the W Bellevue in Bellevue!

What better way to celebrate ‘National Love Your Pet Day’ than with a pet-friendly happy hour…yappy hour, that is. Bring your four-legged friends and join us on The Porch to enjoy drink specials from our friends at Tito’s Handmade Vodka benefiting Seattle Humane as well as the W Hotels signature pet menu for your pup. Dogs from Seattle Humane will also be available for adoption.

NOIR CITY FILM FESTIVAL on Wednesday, February 20th through Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle!

Eddie Muller, The Czar of Noir, takes a break from hosting TCM’s “Noir Alley” this February to guide Seattle audiences on a journey through the shadowy streets of Film Noir – full of dames, gangsters, ne’er do wells, and dead bodies. The 2019 Noir City festival presents classic films that will take audiences to the darkest and most dangerous places a film lover can go. Many of these films are newly restored, and each film will be introduced by our guest Eddie Muller, the incomparable impresario of Noir City.

NORTHWEST FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL on Wednesday, February 20th through Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at Washington State Convention Center!

February is a great time to be indoors at Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. Show gardens, seminars, and hundreds of vendors fill the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. The $250 Opening-Night Party & Auction on Feb. 19 supports the arboretum.

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF IMPROV THEATER on Wednesday, February 20th through Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at Jet City Improv and SFIT Second Stage in Seattle!

Jet City Improv presents the 17th annual Seattle Festival of Improv Theater, featuring 21 improv comedy groups featuring 90+ performers from 10 cities around the world performing in 12 shows over 5 nights at 2 venues!

SEATTLE WINE AND FOOD EXPERIENCE on Thursday, February 21st through Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at Sodo Park, The Sanctuary, Bell Harbour, and Block 41 in Seattle!

The Seattle Wine and Food Experience weekend kicks off on Thursday night at SODO Park with Comfort, featuring Seattle’s best feel-good foods and crafty brews. Treat yourself to some of your favorite indulgences – everything from mac and cheese to fried chicken, beer, cider, and more! Indulge on sweet and savory bites from local gastropubs and taverns while sipping on a diverse array of craft beverages. Tasty features include a burger bar, desserts, specialty cocktail pairings, and more!

SEATTLE ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL 2019 on Thursday, February 21st through Sunday, February 24th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle Asian American Film Festival features Asian American artists who create innovative media, with most screenings at Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum.

WINTERGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL on Thursday, February 21st through Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue!

Wintergrass has dozens of acts on multiple stages, plus workshops and impromptu jams in Bellevue.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REGIONAL YO-YO CHAMPIONSHIP on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at The Armory in Seattle Center!

Watch some amazing yo-yo moves at the Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship on the Armory’s stage at the Seattle Center, with qualifying events and classes on the upper floor. Free to watch.

29TH ANNUAL PNA WINE TASTE on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. at Phinney Center in Seattle!

Sip, Savor, and Shop. Treat yourself to an evening of good Washington wines, good food, and good friends. Enjoy tastes from Seattle urban wineries, and of course, wineries from Eastern Washington, and Woodinville.

42ND ANNUAL GREEN RIVER GLASS SHOW & SALE on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Kent!

35 exhibitors featuring 200 tables of glass, jewelry & collectibles from early to mid-20th century, including depression, elegant & 50’s, 60’s & 70’s glassware, pottery, china & kitchenware. FREE Glass ID (limit 2 pc). Glass Repair & Jewelry Restoration & Repair available on site. Beautiful displays by local glass clubs. Door Prizes! Admission $3. Door proceeds benefiting local chapters of the American Diabetes Assn, American Lung Assn and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. FREE parking – Kent Commons & adjacent Regional Justic Center parking garage.

GOLD, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW 2019 at Saturday, February 23rd and February 24th, 2019 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

Learn about prospecting, visit prospecting vendors, and see rocks and gems at the Gold, Gem and Mineral Show at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW on Saturday, February 23rd through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

The 75th anniversary housing extravaganza featuring displays of home and garden products. Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars and cooking demos by well-known local chefs. Aurora Quality Building’s “She Shed” on display. Live music in the Outdoor Living by Night with Wine and Beer Garden presented by Sleep Number. Everything for your home, from the newest in building products and materials to living green; landscape displays; arts & crafts; home decorating; and more. Free appraisals by nationally known art & antiques appraiser Dr. Lori.

SEATTLE CAKE CON on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fremont Foundry!

Seattle Cake Con is a new event featuring Seattle’s “best and most unique dessert makers for a day of fun, food, and education” with competitions and samples at Fremont Foundry. Free for children age 12 and younger.

CHILLY HILLY on Sunday, February 24th 2019 on Bainbridge Island!

Kicking off the riding season in the Northwest for its 47th year, Chilly Hilly is a must-do. The 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island starts with a scenic early morning ferry ride across Puget Sound from Seattle, or you can join the crowd directly on Bainbridge Island.

Have a great week!!