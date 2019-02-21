Filed Under:All American, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

UNDER PRESSURE – With playoffs and mid-terms looming, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) makes a few shocking discoveries about his father.  Coop (Bre-Z) desperately wants to bring down her enemies, while Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes a connection with his grandfather.   Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star.  The episode was written by John A. Norris and was directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield (#113). Original airdate: Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 @ 9pm

