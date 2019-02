Mark Consuelos confirmed that he and Kelly Ripa briefly broke up one week before the two eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996. Consuelos said both of them had to make an appearance on a Mother’s Day episode of “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” after splitting, but Ripa wouldn’t talk to him. “I stalked her, and then we went back to my place and got married the next day,” he said. Ripa also told the same story while on the “Comments By Celebs” podcast in July 2018.