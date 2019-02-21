GLADYS RETURNS TO RIVERDALE — As Veronica (Camila Mendes) attempts to steer Hiram (Mark Consuelos) away from the drug business, Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) return to Riverdale throws a wrench into her plan. Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows concerned when Alice (Madchen Amick) decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level. Elsewhere, Archie’s (KJ Apa) rush to get into the boxing ring lands him in hot water, while Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) attempt to send the Serpents a message causes tension between her and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#313). Original airdate: Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 @ 8pm