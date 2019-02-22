Filed Under:Child Sexual Abuse Accusations Against Michael Jackson, Entertainment, HBO, Jackson Estate, Jimmy'' Safechuck, Leaving Neverland, Michael Jackson, news, Personal Relationships Of Michael Jackson, wochit entertainment


Michael Jackson is the subject of a new documentary, “Leaving Neverland”. The film features two accounts of Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual predatory nature. The film was a sensation at the Sundance film festival. The Jackson estate has already fired back at the film after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The family has called the film a “public lynching” and Jackson’s accusers “admitted liars.” Wade Robson and James “Jimmy” Safechuck are the alleged victims.

 

Related Story:

Michael Jackson Estate Files Suit Against HBO Over Documentary

 