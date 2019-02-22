Michael Jackson is the subject of a new documentary, “Leaving Neverland”. The film features two accounts of Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual predatory nature. The film was a sensation at the Sundance film festival. The Jackson estate has already fired back at the film after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The family has called the film a “public lynching” and Jackson’s accusers “admitted liars.” Wade Robson and James “Jimmy” Safechuck are the alleged victims.
