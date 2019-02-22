Elton John Bio-Pic Looks Like A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’-Sized Hit
Bohemian Rhapsody made over $800 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for five Oscars, so expect a run of music biopics (which Dewey Cox momentarily killed) in the coming years, beginning with Rocketman. There’s one big difference between that film and Bohemian, however, besides one covering Freddie Mercury and the other Elton John: Rocketman is presenting itself as a “musical fantasy,” not a straight-forward biography.