SPRING BREAK ROAD TRIP — When the urn goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee), Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) and Emma (guest star Karen David) hit the road to locate the artifact before the next Malivore creature arrives. Meanwhile, Lizzie takes aim at Hope for all the past spring breaks she’s ruined. Finally, the group bands together when a town-wide quarantine threatens to expose their supernatural identities. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Marguerite MacIntyre & Sherman Payne (#110). Original airdate: Thursday, February 28th, 2019 @ 9pm