A BALL OF LIGHT — With life seemingly back to normal, Parker (Nick Hargrove) tips off Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to a mysterious death on campus that might be of demonic nature. After the sisters consult with Harry (Rupert Evans), they try to trap the creature, but they soon realize that not everyone can avoid its powers. Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) remembers something from his grandma’s stories that could help Macy (Madeleine Mantock) overcome her dark side. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#113). Original airdate: Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 @ 9pm