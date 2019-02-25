View this post on Instagram

Wow. What a feeling! I wrapped Season 2 of Black Lightning and 2 weeks later I was on the set of this amazing film called Black and Blue opposite of @naomieharris (my first studio film, that I claimed I would be filming in Jan after I wrapped). Thank you @ericpaquette67 @dtfilmtohoop and @therealkimcoleman and everyone at Sony Screen Gems for this opportunity. I wrote on my calendar back in Sept 2018 that in Jan 2019 I would be filming a studio movie and Jan 30th was my first day!!! I shared this to say: be very clear and specific with your goals and intentions and you’re really feeling bold, set dates and be in expectancy! Deon, you were great. Felt like I was on set with my play cousin. Lol. Thank you for stripping me down for this role and helping create all the elements for me to walk truthfully in who Missy is! Can’t wait for y’all to meet Missy. She a down down and she thick thick. 😂💯 [Swipe for video]