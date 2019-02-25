Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Cinema Blend gets details on Legacies‘ episode directed by Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley!
Bustle chats it up with Lily Cowles from Roswell, New Mexico!
Screen Rant ranks the fastest speedsters on The Flash!
Elite Daily gets amped over new photos from Riverdale‘s season 3 episode 13 show: The Inside of the Farm!
TVLine gives a total romance report on the cast of Riverdale!
Entertainment Weekly nerds out about Sophia Bush guest-starring on the final season of Jane the Virgin!