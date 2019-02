Rami Malek was flying high after he won the award for best actor in a leading role at Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Evidently, Malek — who played Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” — wasn’t paying too much attention to his surroundings after he made his speech as he tumbled off the stage. Getty photographers caught the 37-year-old being helped up off the floor with a shocked expression on his face, but it looks like his Oscars trophy stayed in one piece.