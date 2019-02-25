Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE — Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces.  Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer).  Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji (#413). Original airdate: Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 @ 8pm

