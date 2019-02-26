



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE CAREER FAIR on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hilton Seattle Airport Hotel & Conference Center!

Free for all job seekers, the National Career Fairs is coming to Seattle! Careers represented generally include Sales, Customer Service Reps, Service Technicians, Administrative Assistant, Call Center, Collections, Branch Associate, United States Post Office jobs, Amazon jobs, and more. Job opportunities are based on the hiring needs of attending employers.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW now through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

The 75th anniversary housing extravaganza featuring displays of home and garden products. Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars and cooking demos by well-known local chefs. Aurora Quality Building’s “She Shed” on display. Live music in the Outdoor Living by Night with Wine and Beer Garden presented by Sleep Number. Everything for your home, from the newest in building products and materials to living green; landscape displays; arts & crafts; home decorating; and more. Free appraisals by nationally known art & antiques appraiser Dr. Lori.

SEWING & STITCHERY EXPO on Thursday, February 28th through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 in Puyallup!

The Sewing & Stitchery Expo is where your creative community comes together. It is four full days of learning, connecting, and inspiration for sewing enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you’re a lifetime quilter, seasoned maker, devoted cosplayer, or a whimsical DIY-er, you’ll find a wide variety of activities and resources to spark your imagination and help bring your creative vision to life.

PIG DAY OUT on Friday, March 1st, 2019 from Noon to 7:30 p.m. at Pike Place Market!

Celebrate the Chinese year of the pig with pig races, live music, and a “pig pen” beer & wine garden on Pig Day Out at the Pike Place Market.

POVERTY BAY WINE FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, March 1st through Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Des Moines Beach Park!

Enjoy live music, a magician, tastes of wine from 20 Washington wineries, and food to sample and buy at Poverty Bay Wine Festival in Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium for age 21+ to support charity.

CURIOSITY DAYS: CLIMATE CHANGE on Friday, March 1st through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Pacific Science Center!

Curiosity Days are science-filled weekends for the whole community, with hands-on activities led by local experts built around a single, inspiring theme. Included with general admission and FREE for Members. Join pn March 1-3 for Curiosity Days: Climate Change as they explore the impact this environmental issue has on our ecosystem! In partnership with University of Washington, they’re bringing together cutting-edge research and top polar scientists for a deep dive into understanding the causes and effects of climate change.

NORDIC LIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, March 1st through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

See contemporary films, both short and long, from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden at Nordic Lights Film Festival at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

WASHINGTON BEER OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. in Seattle!

Join for the 9th Annual Washington Beer Open House! The Washington Beer Commission invites you to visit 140+ of our state’s many innovative, esteemed, and downright friendly craft brewers on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from Noon – 5:00pm.

SNOHOMISH WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Snohomish!

Snohomish Wine Festival pours 70 wines and sells food truck fare at Crossroads in Snohomish for age 21+.

SEATTLE MINIATURE SHOW on Saturday, March 2nd through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at DoubleTree Suites at the Seattle Airport in Southcenter!

Seattle Miniature Show has workshops, exhibits, and vendors at the DoubleTree Suites, Southcenter. Children under age 12 are free.

PENN COVE MUSSELFEST on Saturday, March 2nd through Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 in Coupeville!

Penn Cove MusselFest offers chowder tasting in shops, cooking demonstrations, mussel farm tours by boat, a beer & wine garden, mussel-eating competitions, and kids’ activities in Coupeville on Whidbey Island.

REIGN OF STYLE HAIR SHOW & COMPETITION on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

See hairstyles on display, watch live barber battles, attend classes, and shop from vendors at Reign of Style Hair Show & Competition in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District!

Join the Lunar New Year Celebration in the International District, which includes lion and dragon dances, drumming, Hawaiian & Thai dancing, a children’s parade, a costume contest, arts & crafts, and $3 food items.

NERD FAIRE on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center!

NerdFaire is a mini con for all the things nerdy and geeky! Their focus is on supporting local shops, businesses, and handmade items, in addition to creating community for all of nerdery and geekdom.

Have a great week!