Filed Under:contest, cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, movie screening, Wonder Park


To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “WONDER PARK” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Saturday, March 9th, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
http://www.gofobo.com/ADXbg48808

WONDER PARK

Synopsis:
WONDER PARK tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Movie trailer:

Movie Release Date: Friday, March 15th, 2019 in Seattle

