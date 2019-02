The CW has cast a leading lady for its “Jane the Virgin” spinoff. TheWrap reports Jacqueline Grace Lopez will play Estela in “Jane the Novela.” Estela is a burgeoning art curator who uncovers a secret that forces her to live a double life. “Jane the Novela” is described as an anthology series where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez). Rodriguez also narrates the show.