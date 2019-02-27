DIRECTED BY PAUL WESLEY — After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa’s death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (guest star Dylan McTee), while Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) decides whether she’s going to help Sergeant Manes. Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Karan Oberoi also star. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Miguel Nolla & Christopher Hollier (#107). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 @ 9pm