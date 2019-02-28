FAMILY VALUES – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) wants no part of his father’s (guest star Chad L. Coleman) return and Billy (Taye Diggs) confronts him about their tumultuous past. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) forces Asher (Cody Christian) to re-evaluate his life. Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Jameal Turner and was directed by Geoff Sholtz (#114). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 @ 9pm