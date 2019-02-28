Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale

THE LOST BOY — Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle.  Meanwhile, when Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) control over Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them.  Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) struggles to maintain control over the Serpents.  Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.  Marisol Adler directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#314). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 @ 8pm

