PAUL WESLEY DIRECTS — When a spontaneous road trip to visit MG’s (Quincy Fouse) parents leaves him and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) missing, and a distressed Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with no memory of what happened, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) set out to find them before it’s too late. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Mark Ryan Walberg and teleplay by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane (#111). Original airdate: Thursday, March 7th, 2019 @ 9pm