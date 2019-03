According to Gizmodo.com, Rami Malek is allegedly in final negotiations to join the cast of the next Bond movie, as the main villain of the film. Initially, Malek was being eyed for the gig, but said his shooting schedule for the final season of Mr. Robot conflicted with the Bond 25 shoot, and he was never formally offered the part. Word now is that Malek has successfully negotiated his shooting schedule to accommodate both productions, and his team at WME is expecting to ink the deal soon.