Comicbook.com reports Respawn Entertainment will be debuting ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. It was recently revealed that early footage of the game will be shown at the event in April. More details for the game may also be revealed. I think you’ll be blown away by what you see. EA COO Blake Jorgensen The Star Wars Celebration will be from April 11th to the 15th.