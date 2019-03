THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG? – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to track down a demi god who feasts on human flesh. The challenge of keeping Michael at bay is proving to be more difficult than originally anticipated. The episode was directed by Amyn Kaderali and written by Steve Yockey. (#1414). Original airdate: Thursday, March 7th, 2019 @ 8pm