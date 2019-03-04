Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

FINDING YOUR CONFIDENCE — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is trying to cope with new her new demon situation by watching a lot of her favorite TV shows, but things take a weird and dangerous turn.  Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) enlist Niko’s (Ellen Tamaki) help to learn who might be after Jada.  Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Parker (Nick Hargrove) decide it is time to take their relationship to the next level, which leads them to make an unusual discovery.  Meanwhile, Mel’s powers seem to be expanding with the guidance of Jada leaving her to question The Elders intentions.  Rupert Evans also stars.  Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#114). Original airdate: Sunday, March 10th, 2019 @ 9pm

