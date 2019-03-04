Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
View this post on Instagram
So here is why this picture is great. Some random dude shouted my name and then took this 30 seconds after I introduced myself to @teamvic at LAX. @lathoma3 gave me a hard time because I had really wanted a picture but didn’t want to bother him. I kept talking about how disappointed in myself I was for the next 10 min, but then he walked by again and I had my chance! But I still didn’t want to bother him… So here is fate giving me my picture with Victor Cruz(kinda). You’re the man, bro. #Gmen #cruuuuz