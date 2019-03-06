



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

THE GEEKWIRE BASH on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Mix and mingle with 2,000 geeks at GeekWire Bash, which includes food, drink, ping pong, foosball, a zip line, and arcade games at CenturyLink Field Event Center for age 21+

BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL/MARDI GRAS on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 8 pm to 12 am at The Crocodile!

Celebrating 25 years of tradition and authenticity. Show Brazil! is the longest running Brazilian Carnaval celebration in the Pacific Northwest. Celebrate with Eduardo Mendonça, Show Brazil! band, VamoLá, Show Brazil singers and Show Brazil Dancers & non-stop Carnaval music & dancing.

COCKTAIL DISTRICT on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at Bell Harbor International Conference Center!

The highlight of Seattle Cocktail Week is Cocktail District, where you can try 100 brands of “vodka, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey, and everything in between,” watch cocktail demonstrations, and shop from food trucks at Bell Harbor International Conference Center.

YPOSEATTLE 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 7 pm to 12 am at Embassy Suites in Pioneer Square!

13K young professionals and counting. Another year of networking happy hours, tasting events, pub crawls and workouts; another reason to celebrate with the young professional community.

KENT KIDS’ ART DAY on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 in Kent!

Kids create hands-on art projects for one flat fee at Kent Kids’ Arts Day in Kent Commons. Lunch, snacks, and beverages for sale or bring your own.

SEATTLE KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW on Saturday, March 9th through Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at CenturyLink Event Center!

The Seattle Kennel Club Dog Show attracts 11,000 spectators and has 2,000 dogs competing at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

SO NORTHWEST WOMEN’S SHOW on Saturday, March 9th through Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome!

So Northwest Women’s Show features seminars on health and finance, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, celebrity hosts, and hundreds of vendors in the Tacoma Dome.

KIDS ‘N’ CRITTERS on Saturday, March 9th through Sunday, March 10th, 2019 in Eatonville!

Up to four children age 0-12 are free with each paying adult during Kids ‘n’ Critters at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, which includes activities and crafts in Eatonville.

SEATTLE BIKE SWAP on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at Magnuson Park, Hangar 30!

Vendors sell new and used mountain, road, and track bike equipment at Cascade Bicycle Club’s Seattle Bike Swap at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. Bring a helmet to test ride.