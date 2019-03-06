SAVING ISOBEL — With Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) life hanging in the balance, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) frantically search for a way to help her. Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) turns to his mom Ann (guest star Claudia Black) about the origins of the alien symbol. Finally, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) turns the tables on Sergeant Manes (Trevor St. John). Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Karan Oberoi also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Glenn Farrington & Kamran Pasha (#108). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 @ 9pm