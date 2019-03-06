Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Flash

 THE META-CURE IS READY TO USE ON CICADA — With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it.  Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan.  Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada.  Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz (#516). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 @ 8pm

