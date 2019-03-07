Comments
THE ULTIMATE BETRAYAL – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns the real reason his father left when he was growing up and is devastated by the truth. Billy (Taye Diggs) must deal with the repercussions of decisions he made in the past, while Coop (Bre-Z) tries to stop a plan she set in motion, with tragic consequences. Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Mike Herro and David Strauss and was directed by Michael Schultz (#115). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 @ 9pm