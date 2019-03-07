Comments
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FP — As Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) prepares for FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions his mom’s motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie (KJ Apa) back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to help him face his past head-on. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reveals a damaging secret to Betty. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#315). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 @ 8pm