What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Roswell, New Mexico - "Barely Breathing"

'A Star Is Born' To Get Re-Release With Additional 12 Minutes Of PerformancesLady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s hit movie "A Star Is Born" has been re-edited to include an additional 12 minutes of musical performances for a special one-week release.

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' To Arrive SoonComicbook.com reports Respawn Entertainment will be debuting 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - A First Look at Disneyland's Newest AttractionSee the rides, activities and attractions of Disneyland's newest addition.

Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A TheaterDwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A Theater

How Luke Perry Went From Teen Bad Boy To Most Likable Dad On TVLuke Perry is best known for his role as bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." He now stars on The CW's hit series "Riverdale" as Fred Andrews.

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Rami Malek As A Bond Villain?Rami Malek is allegedly in final negotiations to join the cast of the next Bond movie, as the main villain of the film.