MISS MYSTIC FALLS — As the Salvatore School prepares to host the Miss Mystic Falls pageant, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) secretly deals with a recent trauma that’s causing her magic to go on the fritz.  Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Roman (guest star Jedidiah Goodacre), a boy from Hope’s past, causes Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) to be on alert.  Elsewhere, MG (Quincy Fouse) struggles with the fallout from his recent actions, while Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) secret desire to win Miss Mystic Falls takes a backseat to Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan for the pageant.  Matthew Davis also stars.  Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Sherman Payne (#114). Original airdate: Thursday, March 14th, 2019 @ 9pm

