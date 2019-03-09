Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

EVERYTHING’S GOING TO BE OKAY – As Blake (Grant Show) seeks justice in the wake of a disturbing crime, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) covertly fly to Paris to investigate the truth behind a distressing phone call.  Nicollette Sheridan, Robert Christopher Riley, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star.   Sallie Patrick and Jenna Richman wrote the episode, which was directed by Pascal Verschooris (#214). Original airdate: Friday, March 15th, 2019 @ 8pm

