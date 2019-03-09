The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

"The Hummingbird Project" Advanced Screening Passes

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - A First Look at Disneyland's Newest AttractionSee the rides, activities and attractions of Disneyland's newest addition.

'A Star Is Born' To Get Re-Release With Additional 12 Minutes Of PerformancesLady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s hit movie "A Star Is Born" has been re-edited to include an additional 12 minutes of musical performances for a special one-week release.

E! Remembers "Beverly Hills, 90210" Star Luke PerryBack in 1990, the late "Riversdale" actor explained what it was like filming the iconic '90s series. Plus, catch Luke's adorable outro for E!

Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A TheaterDwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A Theater

Rami Malek As A Bond Villain?Rami Malek is allegedly in final negotiations to join the cast of the next Bond movie, as the main villain of the film.

Luke Perry 'Never Regained Consciousness' Following His StrokeLuke Perry the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52 after he was admitted to hospital last week when he suffered a stroke.