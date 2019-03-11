Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

FREAKY FRIDAY — Maggie (Sarah Jefferey) shows Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) the strange room under Vera Manor but they quickly learn just how dangerous it is when Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie switch bodies and powers.  Macy turns to The Elders for guidance about how to overcome her inner demon, which in turn leads her to have an eye-opening experience.  Meanwhile, Maggie learns the secrets that Mel has been keeping from her sisters.  Nick Hargrove also stars.  Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by George Northy (#115). Original airdate: Sunday, March 17th, 2019 @ 9pm

