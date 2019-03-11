Filed Under:arrow, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Luke Perry, Riverdale, stephen amell, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Rest in Love bro.

The best way to celebrate my birthday this year is to share the love with others. This is why Danneel and I are “sharing our birthdays” with The Birthday Party Project. The Birthday Party Project celebrates children living in homeless and transitional living facilities across the country. Each month The Birthday Party Project hosts monthly birthday parties at the shelters to celebrate these kids who may not otherwise have a birthday party. They believe that every child deserves to be celebrated. TBPP Believes that no one should be defined by their circumstances, but instead be celebrated for who they are! Each month, TBPP hosts 48 parties a month in 15 cities across the country, including our hometown of Austin! Not every child has a home, but every child has a birthday. Please consider donating to this worthy cause to ensure every child gets to blow out a candle on their special day. Go follow @thebirthdaypartyproject to see what joy they are sparking today! #thebirthdaypartyproject #shareyourbirthday To help us reach our goal, please visit the link in my bio!

I’ve been trying to find the words to simply say what the last seven years have meant to me, and I believe this photo sums it up! It’s a cuddle puddle. Everyone here is exhausted and smiling. Everyone here looks at home. The incredible mind of my friend @schwartzapproved will be taking Arrow into its 8th & final season sending it off with pride, power and love. Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with everyday. People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling. I’m excited and nervous. A combination of emotions Felicity Smoak vibrates at frequently. Needless to say without the last seven years I wouldn’t have met her… Thank you to all of you for your massive support, passion and accompanying us on this journey. It’s because of you we found each other. 🥂

So today my friend @grantgust (from @tomandgrantshort -the short-film-we-shot-that-is-available-at-Tomandgrant.com-and- @vimeo -just-click-the-link-in-my-bio-above and he also plays a character on The Flash) shows up on set and gives me a fresh @nygiants jersey right out of the blue (get it – the Blue? get it?) We are both big Giants fans, me living in nyc and him having good taste; we often hear from folk that we dress alike- I suspect they’re attempting to insult us but it’s hard to care when you show up to shoot and your friend and crazy talented scene partner gives you something wonderful that you never asked him for but just like that it’s yours, right out of the blue. Get it? The Blue. #NYGiants @cwtheflash #Jints #theFlash #tomandgrant Note: in the photo above Grant is the one in the middle.

SXSW xo! 🌵

Here we go.

