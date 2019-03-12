Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

FLASH FORWARD TO THE FUTURE —  Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news.  The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).  James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#716). Original airdate: Monday, March 18th, 2019 @ 8pm

