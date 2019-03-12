



news

Cinema Blend reports how Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley taught Legacies stars how to do proper vamp feeding!

Forbes Q&A’s with Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams!

Playbill.com is pumped that Rachel Bloom is bringing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Radio City Music Hall!

The A.V. Club applauds that Supergirl finally has a team of super friends worthy of her!

Hollywood Reporter is saddened by the news that Arrow will end after its abbreviated 8th season!

TVLine learns about how Charmed is casting a Pretty Little Liars vet!

TV Guide is very intrigued by Paul Wesley and Matt Davis reuniting to direct Legacies — exclusive photos provided!

TVInsider lists the 10 most magical Jane & Michael moments on Jane the Virgin!

Deadline passes on the news that Ernie Hudson is guest starring on Arrow!

Entertainment Weekly gives insight on Paul Wesley directing Roswell, New Mexico and Legacies episodes!