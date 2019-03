The Wrap reports Grant Gustin has thanked the CW for kick-starting the “Arrowverse.” The network announced the upcoming 8th season of “Arrow” would be its last. Gustin stars as “The Flash,” making his debut as Barry Allen during season 2 of “Arrow.” Season 1 of “The Flash” aired a crossover between Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” in what has now become an annual event.“ This year’s “Elseworlds” introduces Batwoman, who is being developed to star in a standalone series.