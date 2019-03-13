



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

BOARD GAMING FOR GOOD on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 on the 76th floor of the Columbia Tower!

A $79 ticket to Board Gaming for Good includes a buffet dinner, two $10 vouchers for the game store, and all of the games you can play from the game library, with views from the 76th floor of Columbia Tower to support charity.

EMERALD CITY COMICON on Thursday, March 4th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at the Washington State Convention Center!

Emerald City Comic Con is a large comic book, game, and popular-culture event at the convention center. Come visit the CW11 Seattle booth on the 3rd floor and spin the wheel to win a prize!! Also get your picture taken with fun props and backgrounds!

COIN SHOW on Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in Tukwila!

The state’s oldest and largest public coin show is at the annual convention of the Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association, Tukwila Community Center.

IRISH WEEK 2019 on various dates this weekend around Seattle!

Watch the Landing of St. Patrick by boat at 5:30 p.m. at South Lake Union. See St. Patrick again at the Green Stripe Laying at 7 p.m. when the route for Saturday’s parade is marked on 4th Avenue and more!

QUILTERS ANONYMOUS 38th ANNUAL QUILT SHOW on Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

Admire more than 500 quilts, see demos, and shop from vendors at Quilters Anonymous Annual Quilt Show at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe.

17TH ANNUAL WINGS OVER WATER NORTHWEST BIRDING FESTIVAL on Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in Blaine!

Wings Over Water Northwest Birding Festival celebrates migratory birds that flock to the pristine coastal area near Blaine and has expert speakers, exhibits, and kids’ activities. Free except field trips.

LEPRECON ST PATRICK’S DAY CRAWL on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 from 12pm to 2 am in Seattle!

Wear a costume or at least wear green to LepreCon St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl for age 21+, which visits seven bars and four photo spots as it moves from downtown to Pioneer Square.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12:30pm starting in downtown Seattle!

At 12:20 pm, the Irish flag is raised in front of the King County Administration Building, followed by trumpeters playing the Irish and US National Anthems. Then at 12:30 pm, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshals and the Honorary Parade Grand Marshal lead Seattle’s 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade up 4th Avenue, traveling north from James St to the reviewing stand at Westlake Park. From there participants are invited to travel for free via the Monorail to the Seattle Center for closing ceremonies at 2:30 pm during the Irish Festival in the Armory.

HOLI HAI: INDIA’S FESTIVAL OF COLORS on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 1pm and 9pm at Nectar Lounge!

Wear white and get covered in powdered color at outdoor stations at Holi Hai, which includes a dance performance, dance lesson, DJ dance music, and drink specials at the Nectar Lounge in Fremont. (The 1 p.m. show is for all ages; 9 p.m. show is for age 21+.)

12TH ANNUAL DEBUTS & DISCOVERIES on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at Hangar 30, Magnuson Park!

Taste beer, wine, and spirits at Debuts and Discoveries, which promises “an evening of food, music, and celebration” that also supports charity in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park for age 21+. Bring cash for the food trucks.

KIRKLAND SHAMROCK RUN on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 in Kirkland!

The Kirkland Shamrock Run is a fun-filled road race celebrating Kirkland, healthy living, and of course St. Patrick’s Day! Come join multitudes of other Irish culture enthusiasts on March 16th, 2019 to run or walk through downtown Kirkland. Benefiting local non-profits, this event has become a tradition for many area residents. Be sure to join the post-race party at Wilde Rover for a pint! Take a look around and come join us on March 16th! Register by February 16th, 2019 to guarantee your shirt size.

CENTRAL SOUND REGIONAL SCIENCE & ENGINEERING FAIR on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 in the Bellevue College cafeteria!

View high school science projects and watch scientists award prizes at the Central Sound Regional Science & Engineering Fair in the cafeteria at Bellevue College. Free to the public from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

SIP & STROLL on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 in Sumner!

Enjoy wine in small-town shops with a ticket to Sip & Stroll in Sumner for age 21+.

ST. PADDY DAY’S RUN on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 in Tacoma!

St. Paddy’s Day Run is a morning 5K, 10K, half marathon, and kids’ 1K along Commencement Bay.

HUGE BOOK SALE on Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at the Exhibition Hall at the Seattle Center!

Browse 100,000 books and movies starting at $1 at the Spring Book Sale by Friends of The Seattle Public Library, in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

SEATTLE CENTER FESTAL: IRISH FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 16th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at the Armory in Seattle Center!

Irish music, singing, dancing, films, vendors, and children’s activities await you at the Irish Festival in Seattle Center Armory. Free.

DOLL & TEDDY BEAR SHOW on Saturday, March 16th through Sunday, March 17th, 2019 in Puyallup!

Shop for dolls, bears, and miniatures at Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Repeats in June and Oct.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY DASH on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 starting at Seattle Center!

Wear green or a costume to the St. Patrick’s Day Dash 5K, which goes from Seattle Center to downtown and back on 4th Avenue. Afterward, head to the giant beer garden at Fisher Pavilion for age 21+. The Leprechaun Lap is a 1K dash for kids age 10 and younger.