Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Roswell, Roswell New Mexico

SHIRI APPLEBY DIRECTS — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching.  Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria’s ailing mother.  Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding.  Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#109). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s