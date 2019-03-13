SHIRI APPLEBY DIRECTS — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria’s ailing mother. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding. Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#109). Original airdate: Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 @ 9pm