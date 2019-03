Al Jean says he “strongly” believes Michael Jackson used his classic — and now pulled — cameo in Season 3 of “The Simpsons” to “groom boys.” The “Simpsons” showrunner spoke in detail to The Daily Beast about Jackson’s “Stark Raving Dad” guest role, telling the publication at South by Southwest (SXSW), “It wasn’t just a comedy to [Jackson], it was something that was used as a tool.”

