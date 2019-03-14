BACK TO BASICS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) suffers a devastating setback and gets strength from an unlikely source. Billy (Taye Diggs), while focused on the championship game, realizes that he has to face some tough truths in order to get his family back. Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Michael Bhim and was directed by David McWhirter (#116). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 @ 9pm